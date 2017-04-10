Teen bitten by shark at Florida beach

Teen bitten by shark at Florida beach

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NBC2 News

The Florida Times-Union reports that the teen was swimming at Jacksonville's Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park when he was bitten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
www.chemsarus.com corruption warning 8 hr BiZKiT 1
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. 8 hr BiZKiT 6
Chemsarus.com Scammer Moderators Team ! Warning 8 hr BiZKiT 2
Buy Research Chemicals Online 14 hr yll 5
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Apr 14 RustyS 3
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) Apr 12 Micheal 8
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,343,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC