Suspect in Facebook murder shoots him...

Suspect in Facebook murder shoots himself to death after police chase

3 hrs ago

The man who randomly killed a Cleveland retiree and posted video of the crime on Facebook shot himself to death Tuesday after police chased him down in his car in Pennsylvania, ending a multistate manhunt less than 48 hours after it began. Acting a tip, Pennsylvania State Police spotted Steve Stephens, 37, in Erie County, in the state's northwest corner, authorities said.

Chicago, IL

