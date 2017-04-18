Suspect in Facebook murder shoots himself to death after police chase
The man who randomly killed a Cleveland retiree and posted video of the crime on Facebook shot himself to death Tuesday after police chased him down in his car in Pennsylvania, ending a multistate manhunt less than 48 hours after it began. Acting a tip, Pennsylvania State Police spotted Steve Stephens, 37, in Erie County, in the state's northwest corner, authorities said.
