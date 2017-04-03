Strong storms sweep through Central Florida; tornado watch remains in effect
Thunderstorms arrived in Central Florida from the west Thursday morning, racing east at 40 mph. The line of storms has become a bit more broken with a substantial break from the lightning packs blob that will be passing over Orange County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
