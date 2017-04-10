South Florida fitness franchise among leaders in $2 million nationwide ALS fundraiser
Lynne and Augie Nieto at the 12th annual Augie's Quest Bash at the IHRSA Convention & Trade Show. Their nonprofit has raised more than $35 million since Nieto was diagnosed with ALS in 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|3 hr
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Safe shipping Research Chemicals Shop to Austr...
|22 hr
|ChemsarusCRU
|12
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Clues
|25,993
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Sun
|40ish
|6
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Apr 8
|The Peoples Media
|3,013
|Women that shop the Net
|Apr 8
|linda35ny
|1
|Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned..
|Apr 7
|Mabel Allen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC