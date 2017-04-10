South Florida fitness franchise among...

South Florida fitness franchise among leaders in $2 million nationwide ALS fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Lynne and Augie Nieto at the 12th annual Augie's Quest Bash at the IHRSA Convention & Trade Show. Their nonprofit has raised more than $35 million since Nieto was diagnosed with ALS in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Profile: Miranda Blackwell 3 hr Labia Whisperer 2
Safe shipping Research Chemicals Shop to Austr... 22 hr ChemsarusCRU 12
This and That (Dec '08) Sun Clues 25,993
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) Sun 40ish 6
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Apr 8 The Peoples Media 3,013
Women that shop the Net Apr 8 linda35ny 1
Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned.. Apr 7 Mabel Allen 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,674 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC