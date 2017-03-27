Significant drought relief to remain absent across Florida into mid-April
No significant relief from the Florida drought is in sight as rainfall will largely bypass the Sunshine State into the middle of the month. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor released on March 28, over 90 percent of the state is enduring abnormally dry to severe drought conditions.
