Significant drought relief to remain ...

Significant drought relief to remain absent across Florida into mid-April

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

No significant relief from the Florida drought is in sight as rainfall will largely bypass the Sunshine State into the middle of the month. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor released on March 28, over 90 percent of the state is enduring abnormally dry to severe drought conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dress & Top's for Spring and Summer 17 hr linda35ny 1
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Sun BiZKiT 74
Trusted Research Chemicals Vendor Germany. Sun BiZKiT 1
Neighbor shooting ice at Windows; what to do? Sat Criminal Neighbors 1
News Discount-grocer Aldi to set up shop in Florida ... (Feb '08) Mar 31 GLM 263
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) Mar 31 2013 july 305
News Ultra Music Festival 2017 Was Strangely Apolitical Mar 29 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC