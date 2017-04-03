Shark sightings near Fort Lauderdale Beach prompt evacuation
Shark sightings near the shore of Florida's Fort Lauderdale Beach on Friday prompted lifeguards in the area to briefly evacuate the waters. Witnesses told ABC affiliate WPLG that two sharks were spotted just off the beach near Sunrise Boulevard around 1 p.m. local time.
