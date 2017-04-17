Severe weather moves through parts of Central Florida
Severe storms passed through parts of Central Florida on Tuesday, which caused a tornado warning to be issued for Marion County. A cold front produced a line of thunderstorms that pounded Florida's Panhandle for at least six hours in the morning.
