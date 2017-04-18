Serial Florida bank robber looking at...

Serial Florida bank robber looking at 80 years in prison

A serial bank robber is facing a potentially lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to four stickups last year. The Miami U.S. attorney's office said in a news release Wednesday that 45-year-old Anthony William Carpio pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery in Fort Pierce federal court.

