Senate confirms Acosta as Secretary of Labor
The Senate voted to confirm Alexander Acosta as labor secretary Thursday, elevating the Florida law school dean and former U.S. attorney for Florida's southern district to fill one of the last of President Donald Trump's Cabinet-level vacancies. The 60-38vote largely fell along party lines, though eight Democrats - including Sens. Bill Nelson of Florida, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Jon Tester of Montana and Catherine Cortez-Masto of Nevada - voted in favor of his confirmation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|Exit Polls: Obama Wins Hispanics in Florida by ... (Nov '12)
|Thu
|Fleas
|5
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|Thu
|Mex
|1
|The NAACP's fight against private school vouchers (May '06)
|Wed
|Created
|6
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Wed
|Pill a Delphia
|14
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|Apr 25
|Garret
|6
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|Apr 24
|Julios Lottery ti...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC