Senate confirms Acosta as Secretary of Labor

The Senate voted to confirm Alexander Acosta as labor secretary Thursday, elevating the Florida law school dean and former U.S. attorney for Florida's southern district to fill one of the last of President Donald Trump's Cabinet-level vacancies. The 60-38vote largely fell along party lines, though eight Democrats - including Sens. Bill Nelson of Florida, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Jon Tester of Montana and Catherine Cortez-Masto of Nevada - voted in favor of his confirmation.

