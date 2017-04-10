Saving Florida's landscape
Sitting in an open air chickee hut with expansive views of the pastures and pine forests on his ranch bordering Myakka River State Park, Jim Strickland points to a tree line in the distance to show where a golf course once was planned. Before Strickland and a partner bought the 4,530-acre Blackbeard's Ranch, it was owned by a World War II Army general whose family began buying property in the area in the 1940s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chemsarus.com Scammer Moderators Team ! Warning
|1 hr
|BiZKiT
|1
|www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page.
|1 hr
|BiZKiT
|5
|Buy Research Chemicals Online
|4 hr
|yll
|5
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Fri
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Fri
|RustyS
|3
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Apr 12
|Micheal
|8
|Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned..
|Apr 12
|SoyPenisMinutae
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC