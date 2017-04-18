Rutgers Football Adds First Commit for 2018 Class As Florida Pipeline Continues
As of last week, Rutgers was the only Big Ten program still seeking it's first commitment within the class of 2018. Thankfully, the Rutgers recruiting board no longer shows a goose egg, as defensive back Rachad Wildgoose Jr. pledged his commitment after visiting this past weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Banks.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|xxxxx
|17
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|xxxxx
|75
|Research Chemicals Vendor Forum
|Tue
|BiZKiT
|9
|Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!!
|Tue
|BiZKiT
|16
|research chemicals shop liste (Oct '16)
|Tue
|BiZKiT
|13
|Best Research Chemical Vendor EU (Oct '16)
|Tue
|BiZKiT
|11
|Research Chemicals Shop German Forum !
|Tue
|BiZKiT
|9
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC