Reward offered for information in illegal killing of Florida black bear

The U.S. Humane Society is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a female Florida black bear in Sanford. According to local law enforcement, the bear, who was probably six or seven years old, was found dead in Bookertown Park.

