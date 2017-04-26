Reward offered for information in illegal killing of Florida black bear
The U.S. Humane Society is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a female Florida black bear in Sanford. According to local law enforcement, the bear, who was probably six or seven years old, was found dead in Bookertown Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exit Polls: Obama Wins Hispanics in Florida by ... (Nov '12)
|10 hr
|Fleas
|5
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|14 hr
|Mex
|1
|The NAACP's fight against private school vouchers (May '06)
|Wed
|Created
|6
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Wed
|Pill a Delphia
|14
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|Apr 25
|Garret
|6
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|Apr 24
|Julios Lottery ti...
|7
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Apr 21
|Garret
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC