Reports: Jeter, Bush win auction for Marlins

Bloomberg first reported that Derek Jeter, a former New York Yankee who grew up in Kalamazoo, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush have the winning bid to purchase the Miami Marlins. The Miami Herald reports the purchase price will be $1.3 billion.

