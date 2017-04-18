Rain, possibly heavy at times, expect...

Rain, possibly heavy at times, expected across South Florida

15 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Forecasters expect widespread rain, which may be heavy at times, for South Florida today. Forecasters expect widespread rain showers across South Florida today, which should give a brief break in an abnormally dry season that has sparked several wildfires and dropped the region into drought .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

