Rain, possibly heavy at times, expected across South Florida
Forecasters expect widespread rain, which may be heavy at times, for South Florida today. Forecasters expect widespread rain showers across South Florida today, which should give a brief break in an abnormally dry season that has sparked several wildfires and dropped the region into drought .
