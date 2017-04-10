Prosecutor Sues Florida Governor For ...

Prosecutor Sues Florida Governor For Pulling Her From 23 Murder Cases

21 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Aramis Ayala, state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties, is suing Florida Gov. Rick Scott for removing her from 23 pending homicide cases. She alleges this move is unconstitutional, having "deprived voters in the Ninth Judicial Circuit of their chosen State Attorney."

