Proposal to drug test welfare applicants returns to Florida

Florida may again try to require mandatory drug testing for some welfare applicants despite legal battles that halted a previous program. A divided House panel voted Tuesday for a bill that would require applicants convicted of a felony drug charge or suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance to undergo a drug screening at their expense before receiving benefits.

