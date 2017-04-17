Proposal to drug test welfare applicants returns to Florida
Florida may again try to require mandatory drug testing for some welfare applicants despite legal battles that halted a previous program. A divided House panel voted Tuesday for a bill that would require applicants convicted of a felony drug charge or suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance to undergo a drug screening at their expense before receiving benefits.
