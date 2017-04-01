Pilots of 2 small planes dead in mid-...

Pilots of 2 small planes dead in mid-air collision in Central Florida

Yesterday

The pilots of two small planes were killed Saturday in a mid-air collision near I-95 in Central Florida, according to reports. "What I can tell you is a witness reported seeing two small airplanes collide, separate and fall to the ground," Edgewater Police Chief David Arciero told the Daytona Beach News-Journal .

