Pilots of 2 small planes dead in mid-air collision in Central Florida
The pilots of two small planes were killed Saturday in a mid-air collision near I-95 in Central Florida, according to reports. "What I can tell you is a witness reported seeing two small airplanes collide, separate and fall to the ground," Edgewater Police Chief David Arciero told the Daytona Beach News-Journal .
