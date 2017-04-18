Pennsylvania says it busted up fraudulent license plate ring
Pennsylvania's attorney general's office on Wednesday charged a dozen people as part of an organized crime ring that it said had made millions of dollars renting out fraudulently obtained license plates, primarily in New York City. The people who rented the Pennsylvania plates - which were packaged with fraudulent insurance paperwork - allegedly used the anonymity to evade traffic tickets, parking fines and highway tolls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|1 hr
|Garret
|2
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Garret
|9
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|12 hr
|casa b
|1
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Apr 17
|Sarah
|25,994
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr 14
|RustyS
|3
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Apr 12
|Micheal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC