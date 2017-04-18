Pennsylvania says it busted up fraudu...

Pennsylvania says it busted up fraudulent license plate ring

Pennsylvania's attorney general's office on Wednesday charged a dozen people as part of an organized crime ring that it said had made millions of dollars renting out fraudulently obtained license plates, primarily in New York City. The people who rented the Pennsylvania plates - which were packaged with fraudulent insurance paperwork - allegedly used the anonymity to evade traffic tickets, parking fines and highway tolls.

