Pedestrian fatality rates on rise in Florida
Pedestrian and bicycle fatalities are increasing at an alarming and unprecedented rate in Florida, according to new data. However, when comparing Manatee and Sarasota to other counties in the state, data shows the Suncoast is relatively safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump denies climate change, but could one day ...
|14 min
|Mikey
|5
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|6 hr
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Safe shipping Research Chemicals Shop to Austr...
|Mon
|ChemsarusCRU
|12
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Clues
|25,993
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Sun
|40ish
|6
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Apr 8
|The Peoples Media
|3,013
|Women that shop the Net
|Apr 8
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC