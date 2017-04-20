Paris police: Gunman killed 1 cop bef...

Paris police: Gunman killed 1 cop before being killed in attack on Champs-Elysees

Paris police say a gunman has killed a police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district. Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the attacker targeted police guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station Thursday night at the center of the avenue popular with tourists.

