Not enough evidence found for Bondi, Trump bribery complaint

The complaint stemmed from scrutiny last year over a $25,000 campaign contribution Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi received from Donald Trump in 2013. [Associated Press] The Florida prosecutor assigned to investigate a bribery complaint against President Donald Trump and state Attorney General Pam Bondi has found insufficient evidence to move forward.

