News 1 hour ago 12:43 p.m.Large sharks trigger Florida beach closures

Large sharks trigger Florida beach closures

Sharp-eyed lifeguards spotted large sharks Sunday near the Cocoa Beach Pier and at Alan Shepard Park, triggering temporary beach closures for swimmers and surfers. About 11 a.m. ET, a lifeguard at the tower just south of the pier noticed a shark "frolicking near the shore," Brevard County Ocean Rescue Chief Eisen Witcher said.

