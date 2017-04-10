News 1 hour ago 12:43 p.m.Large sharks trigger Florida beach closures
Sharp-eyed lifeguards spotted large sharks Sunday near the Cocoa Beach Pier and at Alan Shepard Park, triggering temporary beach closures for swimmers and surfers. About 11 a.m. ET, a lifeguard at the tower just south of the pier noticed a shark "frolicking near the shore," Brevard County Ocean Rescue Chief Eisen Witcher said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump denies climate change, but could one day ...
|14 min
|Mikey
|5
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|6 hr
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Safe shipping Research Chemicals Shop to Austr...
|Mon
|ChemsarusCRU
|12
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Clues
|25,993
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Sun
|40ish
|6
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Apr 8
|The Peoples Media
|3,013
|Women that shop the Net
|Apr 8
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC