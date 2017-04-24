NBC2 Investigators: More arrests for ...

NBC2 Investigators: More arrests for food stamp fraud in Southwest Florida

Read more: NBC2 News

More people in Southwest Florida are being criminally charged with welfare fraud, according to an analysis of court records by the NBC2 Investigators. The majority of the people charged are accused of falsifying financial information when applying for the SNAP program, more commonly known as food stamps.

