Murder on Facebook spotlights rise of a performance crimea phenomenon on social media
A video posted to Facebook that shows the killing of an elderly man in Cleveland has sparked both fear and outrage. Fear because the victim, Robert Godwin Sr., appears to have been chosen at random by his alleged assailant, and outrage because Godwin's last terrifying moments could be watched over and over again on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|13 hr
|Garret
|2
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16)
|13 hr
|Garret
|9
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|23 hr
|casa b
|1
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Apr 17
|Sarah
|25,994
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr 14
|RustyS
|3
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Apr 12
|Micheal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC