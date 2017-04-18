Murder on Facebook spotlights rise of...

Murder on Facebook spotlights rise of a performance crimea phenomenon on social media

A video posted to Facebook that shows the killing of an elderly man in Cleveland has sparked both fear and outrage. Fear because the victim, Robert Godwin Sr., appears to have been chosen at random by his alleged assailant, and outrage because Godwin's last terrifying moments could be watched over and over again on social media.

