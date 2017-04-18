Mental health an issue in Florida...

Mental health an issue in Florida...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

An Alaska man accused of killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting spree is due in court for a hearing on his mental health issues. The hearing Friday afternoon for 26-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, will focus on how he is doing on medication for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. 16 hr Garret 2
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16) 16 hr Garret 9
News The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F... Thu casa b 1
This and That (Dec '08) Apr 17 Sarah 25,994
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Apr 14 RustyS 3
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) Apr 12 Micheal 8
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,466,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC