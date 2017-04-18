Mental health an issue in Florida...
An Alaska man accused of killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting spree is due in court for a hearing on his mental health issues. The hearing Friday afternoon for 26-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, will focus on how he is doing on medication for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.
