Man who killed 4 as teen accused in prison stabbing

" Prison officials say a man who as a teenager confessed to killing four of his neighbors in Rhode Island is now accused of stabbing an inmate in a Florida prison. A spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections says the stabbing involving Craig Price occurred Tuesday and the other inmate was hospitalized in stable condition.

