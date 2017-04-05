Lyft statement after approval of ride...

Lyft statement after approval of ridesharing legislation by Florida House

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

Chelsea Harrison, Senior Policy Communications Manager for Lyft, issued the following statement after approval of ridesharing legislation, HB 221, by the Florida House of Representatives: "Today the Florida House overwhelmingly recognized that Florida needs a single, comprehensive set of rules for ridesharing. Lyft is grateful to Speaker Corcoran and his leadership team for their work on this issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carson rakes in $9 million over the summer (Sep '15) Wed BlunderCONgress 4
News Jeb Bush defends brother, says George W. Bush '... (Sep '15) Tue blockhead deserters 16
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... Tue strange things go... 24
Dress & Top's for Spring and Summer Apr 2 linda35ny 1
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Apr 2 BiZKiT 74
Trusted Research Chemicals Vendor Germany. Apr 2 BiZKiT 1
Neighbor shooting ice at Windows; what to do? Apr 1 Criminal Neighbors 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC