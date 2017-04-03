Let the religious wars in Florida sch...

Let the religious wars in Florida schools begin

The Florida Legislature seems to have forgotten that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled long ago that public school officials cannot impose prayer or religion on students. But that's not keeping the legislative body from pursuing a measure to bring religion full throttle to public school life.

