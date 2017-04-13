'Last of the Cocaine Cowboys' arrested in Florida, US Marshals say

Gustavo Falcon, 55, and his wife Amelia were arrested at an intersection in Kissimmee after coming back from a long bike ride. The brother of the infamous Cocaine Cowboy Augusto Falcon was arrested in Florida Wednesday after spending 26 years evading an indictment that accused him of smuggling cocaine into the U.S. Gustavo Falcon, 55, and his wife Amelia were arrested at an intersection in Kissimmee after coming back from a bike ride, the Miami Herald reported .

