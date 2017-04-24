Katharine the great white shark lurking in waters off central Florida ...
A tagged great white shark, like the one pictured here, has been located through a tracking device in Atlantic waters off the coast of Florida. Katharine, a 14-foot great white, has most recently surfaced just north of Port St. Lucie.
