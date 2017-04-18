Jobs up, unemployment down in Miami-Dade, but performance lags rest of Florida
The newest snapshot of Miami-Dade's employment picture confirms a trend that stretches back to last year: The number of jobs in the county is rising steadily, but that growth still lags behind that of other major metros in Florida and the state as a whole. The county's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell slightly to 5.3 percent in March, down from 5.4 percent in February and 5.4 percent in March 2016, according to a report released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
