Infrastructure projects drive growth across Florida

Read more: Florida Trend

Across Florida, infrastructure projects - from major work on I-4 in central Florida to pumps to protect Miami Beach from rising seas to bridge building in northwest Florida - are driving growth, as cities and counties invest to create more livable environments. In this article, you'll find a map of counties with top demographics on Florida's population, median age, per capita income, unemployment rate and more.

