In South Florida, green iguanas sprea...

In South Florida, green iguanas spread into suburban scourge

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Perched in trees and scampering down sidewalks, green iguanas have become so common across South Florida that many see them not as exotic invaders, but as reptilian squirrels. Native to Central and South America, green iguanas that escaped or were dumped as pets have been breeding in the Miami suburbs and the Keys for at least a decade without making headlines like other voracious invasive reptiles such as Burmese pythons or black-and-white tegu lizards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chemsarus.com Scammer Moderators Team ! Warning 9 hr BiZKiT 4
www.chemsarus.com corruption warning 9 hr BiZKiT 3
This and That (Dec '08) 17 hr Sarah 25,994
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. 19 hr Garret 7
Buy Research Chemicals Online 19 hr Garret 6
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Apr 14 RustyS 3
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC