In Florida, School Performance Has Ri...

In Florida, School Performance Has Risen with Vouchers for Disabled...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: National Review Online

It's a reasonable place to start given that adoption of these policies in the early 2000s coincided with outstanding educational improvements in the state. Statewide progress on the National Assessment for Educational Progress, a test administered over time by the federal government, has far outstripped that of the nation and nearly all states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15) 7 hr Julios Lottery ti... 7
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! 11 hr Garret 2
News Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom... Sun Trump s Birtherex... 13
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. Apr 21 Garret 2
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16) Apr 21 Garret 9
News The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F... Apr 20 casa b 1
This and That (Dec '08) Apr 17 Sarah 25,994
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,538,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC