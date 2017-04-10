Gas prices in Florida, U.S. climbing ...

Gas prices in Florida, U.S. climbing as summer draws closer

Consumers are paying 16 cents a gallon more this week than last on average in the U.S. and 12 cents more in Florida, highest since fall of 2015, travel club AAA said. Consumers are paying 16 cents a gallon more this week than last on average in the U.S. and 12 cents more in Florida, highest since fall of 2015, travel club AAA said.

