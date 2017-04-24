Gambling deal coming? Florida legisla...

Gambling deal coming? Florida legislators trade offers

WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Florida legislators are moving closer to a gambling deal which could result in a new casino in South Florida and give the Seminole Tribe the right to offer craps and roulette at their casinos. House and Senate negotiators met Wednesday in a last-ditch effort to pass a comprehensive gambling bill this session.

