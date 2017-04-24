Florida woman tells trooper: - I want to kiss you' A former Florida...
A former Florida middle school teacher who faces several charges after police say she drove drunk and caused a crash put on quite a performance for a state trooper. Saryna Parker, 43, is shown telling the trooper, "I want to kiss you," in Florida Highway Patrol dashcam video obtained by WTVJ .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Julios Lottery ti...
|7
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|7 hr
|Garret
|2
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|22 hr
|Trump s Birtherex...
|13
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Apr 21
|Garret
|2
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Garret
|9
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Apr 20
|casa b
|1
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Apr 17
|Sarah
|25,994
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC