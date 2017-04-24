Florida woman tells trooper: - I want to kiss you' A former Florida...

Florida woman tells trooper: - I want...

A former Florida middle school teacher who faces several charges after police say she drove drunk and caused a crash put on quite a performance for a state trooper. Saryna Parker, 43, is shown telling the trooper, "I want to kiss you," in Florida Highway Patrol dashcam video obtained by WTVJ .

