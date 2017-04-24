Florida 'Whiskey and Wheaties' bill passes House by 1 vote
The long-standing liquor wall, which was been around since Prohibition ended, is facing the wrecking ball under a bill headed to Gov. Rick Scott's desk. After two days of debate, the House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Senate's bill by one vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exit Polls: Obama Wins Hispanics in Florida by ... (Nov '12)
|14 hr
|Fleas
|5
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|18 hr
|Mex
|1
|The NAACP's fight against private school vouchers (May '06)
|Wed
|Created
|6
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Wed
|Pill a Delphia
|14
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|Apr 25
|Garret
|6
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|Apr 24
|Julios Lottery ti...
|7
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Apr 21
|Garret
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC