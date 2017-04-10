Florida to get $1.5 billion in federa...

Florida to get $1.5 billion in federal money for Low Income Pool

22 hrs ago

In a dramatic reversal, the administration of President Donald Trump has agreed to give Florida $1.5 billion to help its hospitals treat the poor and uninsured. Gov. Rick Scott and the Trump administration jointly announced the agreement on Wednesday, a last-minute windfall that could help bridge a gap in the Republican-controlled state Legislature over a new state budget.

