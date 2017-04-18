Florida Supreme Court denies new DNA analysis in death row inmate William 'Tommy' Zeigler's case
William Thomas Zeigler, 71, who has spent the last 40 years on death row for the murders of four people, will not be allowed to test evidence in his case with touch DNA technology, the Florida Supreme Court ruled Friday. Zeigler was convicted of killing his wife, her parents and another man at his Winter Garden furniture store on Dec. 24, 1975.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|2 hr
|Christardy
|1
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|20 hr
|BiZKiT
|1
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Fri
|Garret
|2
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16)
|Fri
|Garret
|9
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Thu
|casa b
|1
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Apr 17
|Sarah
|25,994
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC