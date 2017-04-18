Florida Supreme Court denies new DNA ...

Florida Supreme Court denies new DNA analysis in death row inmate William 'Tommy' Zeigler's case

21 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

William Thomas Zeigler, 71, who has spent the last 40 years on death row for the murders of four people, will not be allowed to test evidence in his case with touch DNA technology, the Florida Supreme Court ruled Friday. Zeigler was convicted of killing his wife, her parents and another man at his Winter Garden furniture store on Dec. 24, 1975.

