Florida State Senator Drops Racist, P...

Florida State Senator Drops Racist, Profanity-Laden Rant On Colleagues

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Florida state Sen. Frank Artiles went on a racist, profanity-laden tirade Monday night, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday. The vulgar rant reportedly occurred during a private conversation over drinks Monday at a members-only club in Tallahassee, two senators told the publication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This and That (Dec '08) Apr 17 Sarah 25,994
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Apr 14 RustyS 3
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) Apr 12 Micheal 8
Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned.. Apr 12 SoyPenisMinutae 2
News Trump denies climate change, but could one day ... Apr 11 Mikey 5
News Profile: Miranda Blackwell Apr 11 Labia Whisperer 2
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC