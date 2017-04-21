Florida senator who used racial slur ...

Florida senator who used racial slur resigns

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

A Florida state senator who used a racial slur and vulgar language in a conversation with two African-American colleagues resigned Friday, saying the incident is causing a distraction to the legislative process. "I clearly made comments that were hurtful, unacceptable and inappropriate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! 3 hr BiZKiT 1
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. Fri Garret 2
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16) Fri Garret 9
News The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F... Thu casa b 1
This and That (Dec '08) Apr 17 Sarah 25,994
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Apr 14 RustyS 3
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,473,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC