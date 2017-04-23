Florida senator who resigned over racial slur hired Hooter's girl, Playboy model
A newspaper is reporting that a Florida state senator who resigned last week after using a racial slur hired a former Hooters "calendar girl" and a Playboy model with no political experience to be consultants for his political action committee last year. The Miami Herald reported Saturday that state records show that Frank Artiles' PAC, Veterans for Conservative Principals, had paid former Hooters model Heather Thomas $2,000 and former Playboy model Brittney Singletary $1,500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|6 hr
|Christardy
|1
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|Sat
|BiZKiT
|1
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Fri
|Garret
|2
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16)
|Fri
|Garret
|9
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Thu
|casa b
|1
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Apr 17
|Sarah
|25,994
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC