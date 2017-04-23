Florida senator who resigned over racial slur hired Hooter's girl, Playboy model

A newspaper is reporting that a Florida state senator who resigned last week after using a racial slur hired a former Hooters "calendar girl" and a Playboy model with no political experience to be consultants for his political action committee last year. The Miami Herald reported Saturday that state records show that Frank Artiles' PAC, Veterans for Conservative Principals, had paid former Hooters model Heather Thomas $2,000 and former Playboy model Brittney Singletary $1,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.