Florida Senator Blasts Industry for 'Smear Campaign'...

A bill backed by the insurance industry to curb the abuse of Florida's one-way attorney fee statute in assignment of benefit claims has stalled, but the industry isn't giving up hope that lawmakers will incorporate what they say is crucial to any AOB reform. The industry faced a serious setback Monday in tackling the escalating AOB abuse when the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee left Senate Bill 1038, sponsored by Senators Dorothy Hukill and Kathleen Passidomo, off its agenda.

