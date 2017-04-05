Florida Senator Blasts Industry for 'Smear Campaign'...
A bill backed by the insurance industry to curb the abuse of Florida's one-way attorney fee statute in assignment of benefit claims has stalled, but the industry isn't giving up hope that lawmakers will incorporate what they say is crucial to any AOB reform. The industry faced a serious setback Monday in tackling the escalating AOB abuse when the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee left Senate Bill 1038, sponsored by Senators Dorothy Hukill and Kathleen Passidomo, off its agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carson rakes in $9 million over the summer (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|BlunderCONgress
|4
|Jeb Bush defends brother, says George W. Bush '... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|blockhead deserters
|16
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Tue
|strange things go...
|24
|Dress & Top's for Spring and Summer
|Apr 2
|linda35ny
|1
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Apr 2
|BiZKiT
|74
|Trusted Research Chemicals Vendor Germany.
|Apr 2
|BiZKiT
|1
|Neighbor shooting ice at Windows; what to do?
|Apr 1
|Criminal Neighbors
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC