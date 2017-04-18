Florida school janitor arrested for inappropriately touching 6-year-old girl

Deputies arrested Jose Baez-Ortiz, 49, of Davenport, for inappropriately touching a six-year-old girl at Davenport School of the Arts, where Baez-Ortiz works as a janitor. According to an affidavit, Baez-Ortiz approached the victim as she was eating lunch and touched her underneath her skirt.

