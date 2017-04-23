Florida residents return home to dest...

Florida residents return home to destroyed belongings from wildfire

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

As firefighters contain the more than one hundred wildfires in Florida, residents in central and southwestern parts of the state who are able to return home struggle with the aftermath. Colette Luke reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! 28 min Garret 2
News Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom... 15 hr Trump s Birtherex... 13
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. Apr 21 Garret 2
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16) Apr 21 Garret 9
News The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F... Apr 20 casa b 1
This and That (Dec '08) Apr 17 Sarah 25,994
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,527,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC