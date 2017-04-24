Florida passes bill to pay boy doused...

Florida passes bill to pay boy doused in chemicals $3.75m

17 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

A boy found doused in chemicals inside his father's pesticide truck while his dead twin sister decomposed in the back would receive the remainder of a $5 million settlement under a bill passed by Florida's lawmakers. The House passed the bill 114-2 Wednesday to send it to Gov. Rick Scott for his signature.

