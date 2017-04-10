Florida officials: Arson wildfires ar...

Florida officials: Arson wildfires are on the rise statewide

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said Friday there have been more than 240 separate arson wildfires so far this year. Anyone convicted of arson, a felony, faces fines up to $5,000 and up to five years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
www.chemsarus.com corruption warning 1 hr BiZKiT 1
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. 1 hr BiZKiT 6
Chemsarus.com Scammer Moderators Team ! Warning 1 hr BiZKiT 2
Buy Research Chemicals Online 7 hr yll 5
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Fri Pro Bass Shop 9
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Fri RustyS 3
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) Apr 12 Micheal 8
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,336,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC