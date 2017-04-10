Florida officials: Arson wildfires are on the rise statewide
Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said Friday there have been more than 240 separate arson wildfires so far this year. Anyone convicted of arson, a felony, faces fines up to $5,000 and up to five years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|www.chemsarus.com corruption warning
|1 hr
|BiZKiT
|1
|www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page.
|1 hr
|BiZKiT
|6
|Chemsarus.com Scammer Moderators Team ! Warning
|1 hr
|BiZKiT
|2
|Buy Research Chemicals Online
|7 hr
|yll
|5
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Fri
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Fri
|RustyS
|3
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Apr 12
|Micheal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC