Florida man wanted on child porn charges
Florida man wanted on child porn charges Corey DeJuan Perry, 33, of West Palm Beach, Florida, may be in the Nashville area with family. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2017/04/14/florida-man-wanted-child-porn-charges/100439134/ Corey DeJuan Perry, 33, of West Palm Beach, was a teacher at H.L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and was last seen in Fort Lauderdale on March 26 around 2:45 p.m. A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Perry's arrest on charges of production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and enticement.
