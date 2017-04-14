Florida Man Gets Insanely Harsh 100-Year Sentence for Possessing Child Pornography

While federal judges are rebellling against the harsh penalties recommended by federal sentencing guidelines for possession of child pornography, Florida judges seem to think there is no such thing as a prison term that is too long for this sort of offense. This week Circuit Court Judge Howard Maltz sentenced Jesse Berben, a 36-year-old resident of St. John's County with no prior criminal record, to 100 years in prison for 20 counts of possessing child pornography.

