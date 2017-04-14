Florida Man Gets Insanely Harsh 100-Y...

Florida Man Gets Insanely Harsh 100-Year Sentence for Possessing Child Pornography

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

While federal judges are rebellling against the harsh penalties recommended by federal sentencing guidelines for possession of child pornography, Florida judges seem to think there is no such thing as a prison term that is too long for this sort of offense. This week Circuit Court Judge Howard Maltz sentenced Jesse Berben, a 36-year-old resident of St. John's County with no prior criminal record, to 100 years in prison for 20 counts of possessing child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy Research Chemicals Online Fri Crack Pipe Smoke ... 4
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Fri Pro Bass Shop 9
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Fri RustyS 3
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. Apr 13 BiZKiT 4
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) Apr 12 Micheal 8
Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned.. Apr 12 SoyPenisMinutae 2
News Trump denies climate change, but could one day ... Apr 11 Mikey 5
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,470 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC